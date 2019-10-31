Keenan Allen, Russell Okung are full participants

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) returned to full practices Thursday.

Both were limited Wednesday.

Okung missed the first seven games of the season after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in June. He returned to action Sunday and played 36 of 45 offensive snaps against the Bears before exiting with his calf injury.

Allen injured his hamstring in practice last week and did not participate in the team’s workouts last Thursday or Friday. He ended up playing 31 snaps against the Bears and made seven catches for 53 yards.

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (illness) remained out of practice, and linebacker Thomas Davis took a veteran’s rest day.

Safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) went from limited Wednesday to did not practice Thursday.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) returned to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Nose tackle Brandon Mebane (knee) remained out.