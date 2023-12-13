Keenan Allen ruled out for Thursday night

Easton Stick will not have wide receiver Keenan Allen as a target in his first start as the Chargers quarterback.

Allen has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Raiders due to a heel injury that led to him being listed as out of practice all week. This will be the first game that Allen has missed this season.

With Mike Williams also out, the Chargers will be relying on Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, Alex Erickson, and Derius Davis at receiver.

The Chargers also ruled defensive back Deane Leonard (ankle, heel) out for Thursday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), and tight end Donald Parham (shoulder) are listed as questionable.