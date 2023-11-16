Keenan Allen returns for a limited practice Thursday

Thursday's practice brought good news about the condition of Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but head coach Brandon Staley said that he was hopeful that Allen will be able to play against the Packers this weekend. Allen provided more reason for hope by taking part in practice on a limited basis.

If Allen is able to work again on Friday, the outlook for Sunday will look even better.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and tight end Donald Parham (hip) also returned for limited practices. Safety J.T. Woods (illness) remained limited for the second day in a row.

Tight end Gerald Everett (chest) was the only player to miss practice for the second straight day.