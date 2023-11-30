Keenan Allen remains out of practice with quad injury

Two days into the practice week, the Chargers may be without their top receiver when they play the Patriots this weekend.

Keenan Allen (quad) officially did not participate in his second consecutive practice.

Multiple reporters on the Chargers beat noted that Allen was doing some work with the training staff off to the side during the portion of the session open to media.

In 11 games this season, Allen has caught 97 passes for 1,117 yards with seven touchdowns. It would be a significant blow to Los Angeles’ offense if he can’t play, as Austin Ekeler is No. 2 with 29 catches and Josh Palmer — who’s on injured reserve — is second with 377 receiving yards.

Offensive lineman Zack Bailey (back) was downgraded to DNP while tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) remained a non-participant. Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (illness) was added to the report as DNP.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (back) was upgraded from limited to full. Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (wrist) remained limited. Still on the reserve/non-football illness list, safety JT Woods (illness) remained limited.

Tight end Gerald Everett (shoulder), receiver Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger), linebacker Eric Kendricks (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), and defensive lineman Otto Ogbonnia (knee) all remained full.