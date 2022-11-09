Keenan Allen remains out of practice

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen still isn’t ready to practice.

Coach Brandon Staley announced Allen won’t return to on-field work today. Staley called Allen “day to day,” per Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.

“We will know more as the week goes [about whether Allen can play Sunday],” Staley said.

Allen has not practiced at all since Oct. 21 when he was limited. He has not had a full practice since Week 1, the only week he wasn’t on the practice report with his hamstring injury.

Allen has played only two games.

He injured his hamstring in the season opener and aggravated it in practice before the Week 4 game against the Texans. He returned in Week 7 to play 23 snaps and made two catches for 11 yards.

