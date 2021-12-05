Keenan Allen passes to Justin Herbert for 2-point conversion

Everything is going right for the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenan Allen had already caught a pair of TD passes from Justin Herbert in the first half when the WR and QB decided to flip their roles.

After Herbert’s third TD pass, the Bolts went for 2, and out came the trickeration.

Justin Herbert is throwing it out of this world today

December 5, 2021

And the trickeration on the 2-point conversion.

Keenan Allen to Justin Herbert! (Not a typo)

December 5, 2021

Allen doing what he did best earlier, in the first quarter.