Keenan Allen passes to Justin Herbert for 2-point conversion

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Everything is going right for the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenan Allen had already caught a pair of TD passes from Justin Herbert in the first half when the WR and QB decided to flip their roles.

After Herbert’s third TD pass, the Bolts went for 2, and out came the trickeration.

And the trickeration on the 2-point conversion.

Allen doing what he did best earlier, in the first quarter.

