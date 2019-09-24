Keenan Allen off to best start of any NFL receiver

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been the NFL’s most productive pass catcher this season, and it isn’t even close.

Allen has a league-leading 29 catches, a league-leading 404 receiving yards, a league-leading 20 receiving first downs and a league-leading eight catches of 20 yards or more.

The 27-year-old Allen has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two years, but his big start this year has him on pace for the best season of his career, by far. He has at least eight catches and at least 98 receiving yards in all three games this season.

Allen is, through three games, the best receiver in the league.