Keenan Allen misses practice with quad injury

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen popped up on the practice report Wednesday with an injury to a quadriceps that kept him out of practice.

He played 65 of 66 snaps on Sunday night.

Allen was on the practice report the past two weeks with a shoulder injury. He had three full practices, two limited practices and one day he missed in the six practices the past two weeks.

He has been a bright spot for the Chargers this season with a league-leading 97 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) and tight end NIck Vannett (concussion) were the only other Chargers not to practice.

Offensive lineman Zack Bailey (back), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (wrist), offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (back) and safety JT Woods (illness) were limited.