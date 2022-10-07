The Chargers will once again be without one of their top two receivers for Week Five.

Keenan Allen has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns with a hamstring injury, Los Angeles announced on Friday.

Allen has not played since suffering the injury against the Raiders in Week One. He caught four passes for 66 yards in that contest.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (quad) are both questionable.

Per Hayley Elwood of the Chargers’ website, head coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins did some kicking on Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday. Los Angeles has kicker Taylor Bertolet on its practice squad.

Tight end Gerald Everett (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (back), tight end Tre’ McKitty (quad), nose tackle Austin Johnson (shoulder), running back Zander Horvath (quad), and quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) are off the report and are expected to play.

Keenan Allen to miss fourth consecutive game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk