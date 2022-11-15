The Chargers lost two more defensive linemen Sunday, but they are getting their top-two receivers back this week.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he anticipates Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to return to practice.

“You will see Mike and Keenan back in practice this week,” Staley said, via Eric Smith of the team website. “To the extent, we’ll keep you posted on that, but they will be back in practice this week.”

The Chargers have had Williams and Allen available on the field together for only 55 snaps this season.

Williams has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He has 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Allen has played only two games this season because of a hamstring injury in the season opener that he twice has aggravated. He has only six receptions for 77 yards.

Staley said tight end Gerald Everett also will practice at some point this week after injuring a groin Sunday.

“He’s going to be day-to-day but made it out of the game OK,” Staley said.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams will practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk