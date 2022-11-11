The Chargers offense is going to be down its top two wideouts again this weekend.

Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) have both been ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup with the 49ers. Both receivers also missed last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and Allen has only played in two games so far this season.

Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy, and Jason Moore were the wideouts against Atlanta and they’ll be carrying the load again this weekend.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) has also been ruled out, so Cameron Dicker will be called up from the practice squad for the second straight week. He was named the AFC special teams player of the week after hitting a game-winning field goal in Atlanta.

Tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) is listed as questionable and edge rusher Chris Rumph (knee) is listed as doubtful.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams out again for Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk