Keenan Allen makes history

As the Chargers rocket toward an unlikely playoff appearance, with six wins in eight games after an 0-4 start, one of their players has done something no one has ever done before.

Receiver Keenan Allen has become the first player in league history to have at least 10 receptions for at least 100 yards and at least one touchdown.

On Sunday against the Browns, Allen had 10 catches for 105 yards and a score in a 19-10 win. Against the Cowboys in Week 12, Allen had 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. Two weeks ago against the Bills, he had 12 catches for 159 yards and two scores.

Allen already has tied a career high with 77 catches for the season, with four games to play. With 1,032 receiving yards, he’s only 14 yards short of his career best, which came four years ago in his rookie season.