There is some positive news on the Chargers’ first injury report of the week.

Receiver Keenan Allen was a limited participant in Thursday’s session. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since the victory over the Raiders in Week One and hasn’t been practicing or playing.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Allen would participate in the day’s individual drills. But because the Chargers aren’t playing the Broncos until Monday night, they didn’t need to issue an injury report until Thursday.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quad) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were both limited.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (back), guard Zion Johnson (ankle), and quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) were all full.

Keenan Allen limited in Thursday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk