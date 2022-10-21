Keenan Allen will be a game-time decision on Sunday

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said earlier this week that he would consider sitting out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and returning after the team’s Week Eight bye if it was the best thing for the hamstring injury that’s kept him out since Week One.

That consideration will continue into the weekend. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Friday that Allen will be a game-time decision this weekend.

Allen was a limited participant in practice all this week.

If Allen is out, Josh Palmer won’t be part of the plan to replace him. He will miss the game with a concussion. Tight end Donald Parham will also be out with a concussion and the Chargers will be missing kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and running back Joshua Kelley (knee).

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) joins Allen with a questionable listing.

