Keenan Allen is expected to play on Sunday

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice on Friday, which seemed like a good sign for his chances of playing against the Patriots on Sunday despite a quad injury.

That appears to be the case. According to multiple reports, Allen is expected to play for the Chargers as they try for a road win in New England.

Allen leads the NFL with 97 catches and he's third with 1,117 receiving yards through the first 11 games of the Chargers season, so it's clear that his presence is significant for the team's offensive plans.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins is the only other questionable player for Los Angeles. He's dealing with a wrist injury.