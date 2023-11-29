Keenan Allen closing in on the fifth 100-catch season of his career

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is closing in on an impressive career milestone.

Allen has 97 catches, the most in the NFL this season, which means he's three catches away from the fifth 100-catch season of his career. Allen previously reached the 100-catch mark in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Only five players in NFL history have five or more seasons with 100 catches: Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall each had six 100-catch seasons, while Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Johnson and Wes Welker had five apiece.

Allen can also become the fastest player ever to reach 900 career catches: He's currently at 893 career catches through 137 games, and the fastest player ever to get 900 was Brown, who reached that milestone in his 143rd game.

Allen, who missed today’s practice with a quad injury, has been one of the best receivers in football while battling through injuries in an otherwise disappointing season for the Chargers.