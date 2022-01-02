Needing a win after a bad loss to the Texans last week, the Chargers are well in control of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and lead 17-3 at halftime.

Quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Keenan Allen with 14 seconds left in the first half to give Los Angeles a 17-0 lead.

That was Herbert’s 34th touchdown pass of the season, which ties former QB Philip Rivers’ single-season franchise record from 2008.

Running back Austin Ekeler also had a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.

But Broncos kicker Brandon McManus prevented Denver from being shut out in the first half when he nailed a 61-yard field goal to end the second quarter. It was the longest field goal of McManus’ career, and didn’t even come at elevation.

Denver quarterback Drew Lock briefly exited the game with a shoulder injury, but was able to come back in after missing one drive. Lock is starting his second consecutive game for the Broncos as Teddy Bridgewater remains out with a concussion.

The Broncos will have the ball first to start the second half.

Keenan Allen catches 8-yard touchdown, Chargers lead Broncos 17-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk