Keenan Allen attended USC's Pro Day to support Caleb Williams

The Bears sent a large contingent to watch Caleb Williams throw at USC's Pro Day in Los Angeles. General Manager Ryan Poles, assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph were among the Bears' representatives.

The Bears had another team member watching as well.

Newly acquired receiver Keenan Allen showed up dressed in Bears gear to support Williams.

"It was great," Williams said after the workout, via video from the Bears. "So, I've known Keenan for probably a year now, hung out with him a few times. So, to have him here and for me to possibly be going to the same team as him now, knowing him for a year, it's exciting. He's coming off one of his best years. That's really exciting. So, to possibly be able to have him as a wide receiver and coming off his best year and have all the knowledge you can get from somebody like that is great."

Williams called it "crazy" that the Bears could end up with Allen for a fourth-round draft pick after the receiver caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 with the Chargers.

The Bears are expected to take Williams with the No. 1 overall pick after trading Justin Fields to the Steelers last week.

"I wouldn't say it's my full expectation," Williams told Steve Wyche of NFL Media when asked if he expected the Bears to take him. "Obviously things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it's around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot can change. You take it day by day. And handle and control what you can control."

It will come as a major surprise if the Bears don't take Williams, who will enter the NFL with DJ Moore and Allen as his top receivers.