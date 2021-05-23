Decades after winning four Super Bowl rings, Keena Turner has a four-year degree from the college where he played football.

Via NIck Wagoner of ESPN.com, the former 49ers linebacker graduated Saturday from Purdue. He received his diploma on the same day as his daughter, Ella.

“Here’s the stadium I played in, and it had all those kind of emotions and memories,” Keena Turner said, via Wagoner. “Over this last year, we weren’t sure if there would be a physical graduation, so there was all of this uncertainty about how it would happen, and so for Purdue to have a physical graduation and have all the graduates in the stadium and getting the opportunity to be acknowledged by family and friends in this way, it was great.”

Drafted by the Dolphins in 1980, Turner promptly was traded to the 49ers. He played for the 49ers through 1990, serving as a member of teams that won Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, and XXIV.

He’s currently serves as the 49ers’ vice president and senior advisor to the General Manager.

Keena Turner gets his degree from Purdue, more than 40 years later originally appeared on Pro Football Talk