Keely steps down as CU men's head soccer coach

Jun. 12—Cumberland men's head soccer coach Shane Keely has stepped down to accept an assistant coaching position at Lipscomb University.

"Shane has done a great job at CU and will be missed," Vice President of Athletics Ron Pavan said. "He has been with Cumberland for the past seven years working his way up to head coach and being successful."

Keely has spent the last two seasons as the head coach leading the team to a Mid-South Conference championship this past season. He worked as an assistant coach the previous five seasons winning three championships in his tenure.

As head coach, Keely produced a record 20-9-6 in his two seasons with one NAIA national tournament berth and one conference title. Keely coached seven All-Mid-South Conference selections, including two first-team members in 2023 and three in '22. He had eight players earn conference player of the week accolades.

Over the previous five seasons as the assistant coach, the men's soccer program won one Mid-South Conference regular-season championship and one tournament title. Keely primarily coached the goalkeepers and assisted Bennett Strutz on achieving first-team All-MSC in both 2017 and '18 as well as MSC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Keely coached four NAIA All-Americans and has had 27 players earn all-conference honors as an assistant.

"I am eternally grateful to Coach Pavan, (school president) Dr. Paul Stumb and Cumberland University for giving me an amazing experience and platform to grow as a coach and to grow as a person," Keely said. "I loved every minute being a part of the Cumberland family and the relationships I have built here. I am excited to see the school and athletics programs grow and do big things in the near future."

Keely got his first coaching experience at his alma mater, Christian Brothers University, working for two years as a graduate assistant. He also played for two years at the University of Memphis.