Keely Hodgkinson takes step into the unknown as she plots 400m upset at British Indoor Championships

It is a mark of Keely Hodgkinson’s extraordinary precocious talent that there is a tinge of disappointment in her mentor Jenny Meadows’s voice when reflecting on Hodgkinson’s British indoor record last weekend.

Running her first race of the year - ordinarily a chance to blow away the winter cobwebs and ease back into competition - Hodgkinson, 19, destroyed a top-class international 800 metres field in Birmingham to clock the fastest indoor time anywhere in the world since the day she was born. It was a remarkable feat, but one that prompted a sense of what might have been.

“She had an amazing start to the winter in October, November, December, and then we went out to South Africa at the beginning of January and she tore her quad,” said multiple world medalist Meadows, whose husband Trevor Painter coaches Hodgkinson.

“She was still in brilliant shape last weekend, but honestly, I cannot tell you where she looked like she was going to be - it’s actually quite scary.

“If she didn’t have the injury that meant she couldn’t train properly for the whole of January and half of February, she was literally in world record territory.”

They are bold words in a sport where targets and times are habitually downplayed for fear of harmful pressure, but Meadows has already found Hodgkinson seemingly impervious to external burdens.

Last February, fresh from Hodgkinson breaking the world indoor under-20 record, Meadows made the bold claim that she believed Hodgkinson could one day “get close to or break Kelly Holmes’s British [outdoor] record”.

That moment followed in spectacular style just six months later when Hodgkinson clocked one minutes 55.88 seconds to win Olympic silver behind America’s Athing Mu in Tokyo. Still in her teenage years, talk has already progressed to whether she can now reach unchartered territory.

“It is mad,” said Meadows. “Trev and I have to do reality checks with each other. We’ve gone from thinking she can break the British [outdoor] record at some point in her career to her doing it in her first senior year. And now we know that if she hadn't got injured last month, that world [indoor] record might have been in danger.

“I’d be surprised if she didn’t run 1.54:50 this season outdoors. That’s realistic. Then it’s a case of whether she can meet Athing in a race where they are both committed to the time and they can see how close to the world [outdoor] record they can go.”

For all that Hodgkinson is the headline act at a British Indoor Championships bereft of the bulk of the country’s leading stars this weekend, it would be a surprise if her return to Birmingham did not end in defeat.

Assured of her 800m spot for next month’s World Indoor Championships by virtue of last weekend’s performance, she has opted not to contest the event this weekend and will instead try her luck over 400m. It will be a step into the unknown, with two aims.

The longer term goal is to use the weekend as a glorified speed training session to aid her 800m performances; the more immediate ambition is to secure a spot in Britain’s 4x400m team for the World Indoor Championships. Not since Meadows in 2011 has a senior British athlete contested the 800m and 4x400m at the same international competition.

With a 400m personal best of 52.61sec set at a low-key National Athletics League meet in Nottingham last August, Hodgkinson is only the sixth quickest athlete on paper this weekend, with Olympians Jessie Knight and Ama Pipi favourite for the main medals.

“We’re using the 400m as a good training weekend,” said Meadows. “She’s never run 400m indoors and only started with blocks once last year.

“If it wasn’t for the problems she had, I think she might have surprised a few people and run a 51, but I think she’ll still run low 52 so you’d hope she would be on the podium. But never say never where Keely is concerned. She is doing it with a serious intention to get into the 4x400m team.”

Shorn of the British indoor 800m record after Hodgkinson’s run last weekend, Jemma Reekie, who finished fourth at the Olympics, is the favourite to triumph over that distance in her rival’s absence.