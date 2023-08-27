Keely Hodgkinson has to settle for another silver medal as Mary Moraa wins 800m

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson was forced to settle for another World Championships silver.

The 21-year-old was beaten to 800m gold by Kenya’s Mary Moraa in Budapest just 13 months after she also finished second in Eugene.

Hodgkinson clocked one minute 56.34 seconds with defending champion Athing Mu in third and GB’s Jemma Reekie fifth.

SILVER for Keely🥈 It's another World medal for @keelyhodgkinson who finishes in second place 👏#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Vuvcclmsw5 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 27, 2023

Hodgkinson had been beaten into silver by Mu at last year’s World Championships before Moraa took gold at the Commonwealth Games ahead of her.

Before the final, the Olympic silver medallist admitted she owed them both but was unable to beat Moraa despite overhauling Mu in the final 50m on Sunday night.