Keelan Harvick scores first win at 8 years old

Keelan Harvick has begun his journey down the same winning career path as his father, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

The 8-year-old won his first go-kart race Saturday, according to Kevin’s Twitter account. The whole Harvick family was able to celebrate together at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina, including wife DeLana and daughter Piper.

While Keelan is just beginning his 2020 win tally, Kevin has four checkered flags this season already, which is tied for most in the series 16 races into the season. The Cup Series races Sunday at Kentucky Speedway in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).