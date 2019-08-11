Keelan Harvick leaves Michigan with second checkered flag

Keelan Harvick went to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday with one checkered flag.

He left with two.

According to Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana, 7-year-old Keelan brought a bit of good luck with him to the Consumers Energy 400 — his father’s race-winning Michigan checkered flag from a year ago.

👦🏼 took last year‘s flag with him this weekend!! Looks like he gets another ride with pops and 🏁!! ❤️❤️🤞🏻 #makingmemories pic.twitter.com/P2ia732Hzw — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) August 11, 2019

That was the victory where then-6-year-old Keelan went for a ride around the track in his dad’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after Harvick collected his seventh win (of eight) in 2018.

This time, after Harvick outlasted other drivers on fuel, Keelan had to run down pit road to join his father for another ride on the 2-mile track in celebration.

Keelan got a ride straight to the flag stand, where he proceeded to collect his second consecutive souvenir from Michigan.