Raiders receiver Keelan Doss signed his exclusive rights tender, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Doss, 24, played 14 games for the Raiders last season. He made 11 catches for 133 yards.

Doss entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of California-Davis, signing with the Raiders in 2019. The Raiders waived him out of the preseason, even though he caught 17 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

The Jaguars had him on their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster.

Keelan Doss signs exclusive rights tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk