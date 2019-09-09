Keelan Doss reverses field, returns to Raiders

Give the Raiders credit for being persistent.

Of course, their persistence was required to help bandage a self-inflicted wound, but they need a win wherever they can get it.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders were successful in their second run at wide receiver Keelan Doss, signing him off the Jaguars practice squad to come fill the roster spot created by the release of Antonio Brown.

A Hard Knocks favorite, Doss had initially chosen to stay with the Jaguars. But then the Raiders gave him a $300,000 signing bonus, and a fully guaranteed $495,000 base salary. Coupled with Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles going down with a broken collarbone, it was enough to lure him home.

The undrafted rookie and Alameda native was released by the Raiders at final cuts, but could end up having a much bigger role than anyone imagined — with a much fatter wallet.