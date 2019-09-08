Keelan Doss rejected Raiders in favor of staying on Jaguars practice squad

With the Raiders moving on from Antonio Brown, they needed a new receiver. They had an easy answer: Bring back Alameda native and Hard Knocks darling Keelan Doss.

It was a no-brainer. Doss had lost out in a numbers game, and even though he opted to join the Jaguars’ practice squad, it’s always better to be on the active roster of the hometown team rather than to be on a practice squad on the other side of the country, right?

Wrong.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Saturday that Doss decided to stay with Jacksonville’s practice squad in lieu of joining the Raiders’ active roster. It helped that, per Garafolo, the Jaguars offered to bump Doss’s salary on the practice squad to the full $495,000 rookie minimum.

Still, it was another body blow to the Raiders on a weekend that felt like an endless losing streak, even though their official record remains at 0-0.