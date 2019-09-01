Keelan Doss reacts to Raiders cutting him, praises 'Hard Knocks' crew

Keelan Doss stood on the sidelines Saturday in Berkeley to support his alma mater, UC Davis, take on the California Golden Bears hours after he learned he had been cut by the Raiders.

"I can't control any of it all," Doss said to Sean Cunningham of ABC10. "All I can do is go out there and perform and play football and let the rest take care of itself."

Catching up with former UC Davis WR Keelan Doss at halftime of their season opener at Cal. Doss talks about receiving the news today that he was among the Oakland Raiders final cuts & he's optimistic about his next NFL opportunity. @keelandoss @UCDavisAggies pic.twitter.com/f4zogYWALZ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 1, 2019

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the wide receiver. After gaining over 4,000 receiving yards in his college career for the Aggies, Doss impressed at the Senior Bowl but went undrafted.

Jon Gruden coached Doss at the Senior Bowl and clearly liked what he saw. The Raiders signed Doss as an undrafted free agent and he had a solid preseason showing, catching 17 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. That wasn't enough to make the initial 53-man roster, though.

Doss being cut by the Raiders was a bit of a surprise, but more than anything, it made a lot of fans sad after watching him on HBO's "Hard Knocks." The 23-year-old became a bit of a star on the show as a local product from Alameda.

"I can't say enough good things about 'Hard Knocks.' They've been nothing but professional the whole time," Doss said. "Great dudes. I'm just happy to be a part of it. I take it as a chance to showcase myself and it was a great experience."

Doss said he wouldn't trade his preseason experience with the Raiders for anything. The Raiders told him he was one of their last cuts and they hope to have him on the practice squad to develop him into an NFL player.

That very well might happen, too, after Doss went unclaimed Sunday.

