Keelan Doss, Isaiah Johnson cut as Raiders get to 53 players

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Raiders have announced their initial 53-man roster and it does not include wide receiver Keelan Doss or cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Doss had 11 catches for 133 yards for the Raiders in 2019 and played in one game last season, but will be hitting the waiver wire. Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick, will be doing the same after appearing in 19 games over his first two seasons.

The Raiders also waived 2021 seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey.

As previously reported, they have released wide receiver John Brown and safety Karl Joseph. Tight end Derek Carrier, offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson have also been released. Cornerback Nevin Lawson will open the season on the suspended list.

In addition to Doss, Johnson and Morrisey, the Raiders waived linebacker Asmar Bilal, tight end Alex Ellis, tight end Matt Bushman, guard Lester Cotton, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, running back B.J. Emmons, defensive end Gerri Green, running back Garrett Groshek, tackle Devery Hamilton, offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, safety Dallin Leavitt, offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi, running back Trey Ragas, linebacker Max Richardson, defensive tackle Niles Scott, wide receiver Dillon Stoner, wide receiver DJ Turner, and defensive end Kendal Vickers.

Keelan Doss, Isaiah Johnson cut as Raiders get to 53 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    Malcolm Butler is, for now anyway, retired. Butler, the Cardinals’ cornerback who hasn’t been practicing because of what has been described as a “personal situation,” was officially placed on the reserve/retired list today. That doesn’t necessarily mean the 31-year-old Butler is done playing football forever, but it does mean that he’s officially no longer on [more]

    The Raiders are electing to stick with youth in their secondary. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team is releasing veteran safety Karl Joseph. Joseph was a Raiders first-round pick back in 2016 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. He played for Cleveland last year, appearing in 14 games [more]

    The Cardinals have begun reducing their roster to 53 players, cutting 10 players on Monday morning. Receiver KeeSean Johnson — a 2019 sixth-round pick — was among them. Johnson has appeared in 18 games in his first two seasons, making a total of 36 receptions for 360 yards with one touchdown. He caught three passes [more]

    The Chargers have finalized the full 53-man roster to start the 2021 season. Take a look at each player on the active roster.

    In light of Tuesday's news that the New England Patriots were cutting Cam Newton, former vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli said on NFL Network Tuesday that has the "right stuff" to be a very good player.

    The Chargers are making a change for the 2021 season, releasing kicker Michael Badgley. That leaves Tristan Vizcaino as the only kicker on the roster.

    There’s another veteran receiver hitting the free-agent market. According to multiple reports, the Raiders are releasing John Brown. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Brown asked for his release before the team granted it. Brown signed with Las Vegas in March following a couple of years with Buffalo. Last year, he caught 33 passes for 458 [more]

    The Rams are going deeper at quarterback this year, opting to keep Bryce Perkins behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford.

    The Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster to start the 2021 season is here.

    The Jags announced 26 moves just before Tuesday's deadline and the release of notables like Jarrod Wilson and Phillip Dorsett were among them.

    The Mac Jones era in New England has begun. The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for the rookie to open the season as New England's quarterback. Newton's release came hours before NFL teams had to reduce their rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to his time in New England.

    The New England Patriots have trimmed their roster down to 53 players for 2021. Here's who made the cut.

    The 49ers have made a series of moves to reduce their roster to 53 players. Notably, veterans like safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and receiver Travis Benjamin did not make the initial roster. Clinton-Dix had an interception off quarterback Nathan Peterman in the 49ers’ preseason finale over the weekend. Benjamin was trying to make the squad [more]

    The Vikings signed pass rusher Everson Griffen last week. He did not make their initial 53-player roster. The Vikings released Griffen on Tuesday. Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. The Cowboys traded him to the Lions during the 2020 season. [more]

    The Colts have announced the cuts they made to get down to 53 players. The moves include the previously reported releases of safety Sean Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. They also include putting fifth-round safety Shawn Davis on waivers and placing second-round Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list. He is recovering from a torn [more]

    Around 6,000 'self-identified' Americans have left Afghanistan, Blinken said, with 'under 200' Americans 'who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave.'

    New head coach Robert Saleh will look to Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, to help Jets fans forget the past and embrace this new era.