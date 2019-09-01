Keelan Doss agrees to join Jaguars’ practice squad

Keelan Doss seemed to grow on Jon Gruden. But whatever the reason, Doss has found a new home.

The Raiders waived the receiver on Saturday. He will not return to Oakland.

The Hard Knocks’ star instead is signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

Doss, undrafted out of UC Davis, grew up in Alameda, California. Gruden heaped praise on Doss throughout the season of the HBO series.

Doss caught 17 of 26 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.