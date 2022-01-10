Keelan Cole, pass rush among Jets’ Studs & Duds in loss to Bills

The Jets finished up the 2021 season with another loss to the Bills.

New York’s offense couldn’t move down the field and the defense eventually crumbled under the pressure of containing the Bills’ potent offense. There weren’t a lot of individual highs or lows for the Jets, but a few players did have standout performances, both good and bad.

Here are our studs and duds from New York’s season finale.

Stud: C.J. Mosley

(Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Mosley put together another great showing to finish off the year. He tallied 13 tackles – his 11th game in double digits. Mosley continued to show why he’s a highly-paid player and the leader of the Jets defense as he heads into another offseason in New York.

Dud: Offensive line

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This was the worst showing by the Jets’ offensive line all season. Not only did the line allow nine sacks, but the Jets only rushed for 48 total yards. The Jets were missing most of their starters, but the backups need to be better. Joe Douglas needs to keep that in mind when assembling the 2022 roster.

Stud: Keelan Cole

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Cole was the only player on the Jets offense to have a noteworthy game. His 40-yard touchdown accounted for 29 percent of the Jets’ offensive yards and he finished with three receptions for 54 total yards. No other Jets skill position player surpassed 19 total yards.

Dud: Jets pass rush

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets’ defensive front didn’t register a sack in Week 18. They got a little bit of pressure on Allen, which frustrated him at times, but otherwise didn’t affect the game too much. The pass rush was supposed to be the staple of the Jets defense, but it didn’t make much of an impact in 2021.

Stud: Jets secondary

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s no easy feat to stop the Bills’ passing attack, but the Jets secondary played well for most of the game. Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall and Michael Carter II had gaffes — Stefon Diggs had 81 yards and a score — but Allen finished with 239 total passing yards and went 24-45.

Story continues

[listicle id=675303]

1

1