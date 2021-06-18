Keelan Cole describes Jets HC Robert Saleh in one word: 'Observant'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Jets WR Keelan Cole joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss new head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets WR room and breaks down his one-handed catch vs. Patriots in 2018. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories