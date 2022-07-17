How Keegan Murray's summer league stats compare to 2022 NBA Draft top picks

How Murray's summer league stats compare to draft's top three originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kings rookie Keegan Murray exploded onto the NBA scene during the Las Vegas Summer League, but how did he stack up against the three players selected before him in the draft?

Simply put, he doesn’t look like the Class of 2022’s fourth-best player.

The draft’s top four picks, in order, were Paola Banchero (Orlando Magic), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) and Murray.

Of that group, Murray ranks No. 1 in both points per game (23.3) and field goal percentage (50 percent). Banchero is behind Murray with 20 points per game, while Holmgren follows him in shooting percentage at 46 percent.

Murray is No. 2 among the four rookies in assists per game with 2.0, behind Banchero who is averaging 6.0 assists. Murray’s free throw percentage is second-best at 81 percent, with Holmgren leading the pack in that category by shooting 88 percent from the line.

With Murray ranking first and second in multiple categories among the top four picks, it’s evident that he’s playing above his draft position. The Kings finished up summer league on Saturday with a 92-81 victory over the Rockets, though their first-round pick didn't play.

With such a dominant summer league showing when he was on the court, reports that some NBA scouts viewed Murray as the draft’s second-best prospect now seem more than justified.

The Kings are looking to end their 16-year playoff drought this upcoming season. If Murray keeps up the type of production Sacramento saw from him this summer, they might just be in the mix for a coveted postseason spot thanks to their No. 4 steal.