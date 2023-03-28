Keegan Murray on why he wanted to change the Kings' culture
The Kings forward spoke to Yahoo Sports NBA writer Krysten Peek about Sacramento ending its long playoff drought.
Video Transcript
KRYSTEN PEEK: What does it mean to you to join this organization and be such an integral part in ending that long streak?
KEEGAN MURRAY: Yeah, I mean, it's something that I really started looking at during the draft and it was a place I really wanted to go, just because of that, just trying to end that drought. I know it's not a popular place or thing got us in the league, but it was a place I really wanted to go and try to change, or help change the culture. So I feel like just continuing to build on that, and I feel like there's a lot better years to come.
KRYSTEN PEEK: I don't think a lot of people know this, but you're leading all rookies in 3 pointers this year. Was that something-- was that a goal of yours coming into the league, like you wanted to make a statement from behind the arc?
KEEGAN MURRAY: I mean, I just try to fill a role on the team. With our team, I mean, we have two all-stars. We have Kevin Huerter who's on 3 point contest, so just trying to figure out my role on the team, and how I space the floor, and knock down shots, so I feel like I've done a good job of that so far this year, and just trying to get better at it every single day.