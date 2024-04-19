Keegan Murray on Play-In matchup with Pelicans, Kings looking to snap 0-5 record vs. New Orleans

Keegan Murray on Play-In matchup with Pelicans, Kings looking to snap 0-5 record vs. New Orleans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s practice in Sacramento, Keegan Murray reflects on the Kings win over the Warriors on Tuesday night, the hope of carrying that momentum into New Orleans on Friday night for the final Play-In Game, the pressure that comes with playing in an elimination game, the Pelicans 5-0 dominance over his squad this season and the sense of accomplishment to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

The Kings and Pelicans will tip-off on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. PT in New Orleans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.