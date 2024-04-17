Keegan Murray on his 32-point night to lift his Kings over the Warriors, advancing to meet Pelicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Keegan Murray talks about Tuesday night’s 118-94 win over the Warriors in the Play-In tournament, the sense of accomplishment to end Golden State’s season after losing a Game 7 to them in last season’s playoffs, his game-high performance with 32 points in the contest, Sacramento’s defensive effort and getting a shot to play in New Orleans on Friday night as they try to avoid losing to the Pelicans for a sixth consecutive time this season.

