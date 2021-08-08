Keegan Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville starring in meta sitcom Reboot for Hulu

Keegan-Michael Key (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix), Johnny Knoxville (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reboots and revivals of classic TV shows are still a big trend for streaming platforms, since it’s easier to just make a bunch of new, self-referential episodes of a series that everyone already likes than it is to make a wholly new series, and now Hulu is getting ready to put a meta spin on all of that with a new series called Reboot—not to be confused with the computer-animated show from the ‘90s about the inner lives of computer programs that got surprisingly dark and compelling, which was called ReBoot. This show is just a pilot at this point, but Variety says it will star Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key as members of the “dysfunctional cast” of an early 2000s sitcom who must come back together and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world” when Hulu (meta!) decides to pick up a reboot of the show they used to work on.

So it’s BoJack Horseman meets Fuller House, but everyone’s a human (we assume) and nobody’s DJ Tanner (we assume). Plus, save for a difference in capitalization, it has the same name as a TV show that already exists. That makes it seem potentially unoriginal, but that could also be working in its favor, since the whole idea is that it’s a self-aware satire of this kind of TV sitcom reboot.

Reboot, which, again, is still just a pilot, is coming from creators Steve Levitan and John Enbom, who both have a long career of making successful (or at least acclaimed) TV shows. Levitan co-created Modern Family, as well as Just Shoot Me!, and he worked on Wings, Frasier, and The Larry Sanders Show. Enbom, meanwhile, co-created Party Down and worked on iZombie, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Veronica Mars. Some of those were big hits! And some of them were at least well-reviewed!