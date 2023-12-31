Keegan, Loveland open up about Michigan football team sacrifice and leadership

Michigan’s roster is built as much around culture as it is talent. The Wolverines pride themselves on being a brotherhood tighter than teammates, regardless of how long a player has been with the program.

One of the position groups that has had the most new faces over the past year is the offensive line group. Michigan took three transfers total and utilized two (LaDarius Henderson and Drake Nugent) as regular starters. Starting guard Trevor Keegan said that Drake Nugent fit into the team effortlessly.

“His visit — we clicked,” Keegan recalled. “He just joined the brotherhood, like immediately. We went on spring break together and we only knew each other for like a month and a half.”

This bond is crucial for team chemistry, which helps units such as the offensive line that rely on communication. Keegan also took a moment to shout out Henderson, who transferred to Michigan instead of departing for the NFL.

“He came in here, he has no eligibility left.” Keegan pointed out. “Didn’t start, I believe, his first three or four games. And I mean, if I was in that position, I don’t know how I would react. You’re in your last year, you have the NFL aspirations and things like that. But he just kept sticking to it, kept working and he’s definitely flourished and blossomed on the field. I love playing next to him.”

That understanding and sacrifice is part of what makes this team so tightly knit. A roster of guys willing to work and sacrifice for each other and the team is scarier than a group of five-stars and first-round picks. Or at least, it has been the last three years.

Michigan is also welcoming a handful of early enrollee freshmen to Rose Bowl practices, marking the newest crop of Wolverines to join the team. Among them is quarterback Jadyn Davis, who has earned praise from tight end Colston Loveland.

“You could tell, too, just on the demeanor,” Loveland said. “He’s gonna be a leader. You could tell he’s a quarterback, you know what I’m saying, putting everything in place.”

Despite the high roster turnover that will likely follow this season, Michigan still has a young generation of players who are ready to step up.

It is exciting to see Michigan football continue to grow and add young leaders in an era of college football changed by NIL and the transfer portal. The Wolverines have a great program in place, and under the leadership of players like Keegan, Henderson, and soon, Davis, nothing will change.

