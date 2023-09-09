Keegan Davis accounts for 4 TDs in Alto's 35-33 loss to San Augustine
Sep. 9—SAN AUGUSTINE — Alto had its best offensive performance of the season on Friday when the Yellowjackets came close to pulling off an upset over San Augustine.
The Wolves (2-1) were able to come away with a 35-33 victory in the end.
Keegan Davis was the workhorse for the Mean Sting (0-3), who entertain Garrison (3-0) next week.
The Alto quarterback went 22-36-3 for 301 yards through the air. Davis tossed four touchdown strikes in the game. He also was Alto's leading rusher (20-100, 1 TD).
Zack Battle hauled in two touchdown throws covering 24 and 35 yards, respectively while Tyler Bond made a 24-yard touchdown catch and Anthony Buckingham had a 20-yard scoring grab.
Alto's leading receiver was Tim Bond (4-128).
The Yellowjackets amassed 404 yards of total offense.
Davis also was the leading tackler for the Mean Sting, with 10 stops to go along with a tackle for loss.
Alex Gonzalez made nine tackles for the Jackets and had four tackles for loss plus a fumble caused.
Another player of impact defensively was Tyler Bond with two interceptions.
For the game the Mean Sting defense forced four San Augustine turnovers.