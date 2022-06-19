Keegan Bradley's U.S. Open golf shoes pay tribute to this Red Sox legend
Keegan Bradley is the hometown favorite at the 2022 U.S. Open.
The Vermont-born PGA Tour veteran, who also went to high school in Hopkinton, Mass., enters Sunday's final round at The Country Club in Brookline two strokes behind co-leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Bradley is a huge Boston Red Sox fan and actually threw out the first pitch before last Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.
He's also paying tribute to Red Sox legend Carlton Fisk this week by sporting the No. 27 on his golf shoes. Fisk is actually Bradley's wife's uncle.
Check out the sweet shoes in the photo below:
Bradley received a tremendous ovation and chants of "Keegan! Keegan! Keegan!" as he walked up the fairway on the 18th hole Saturday. He's hoping for another memorable moment on that hole Sunday evening. A victory for Bradley would be a tremendous Boston sports moment.
