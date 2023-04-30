Keeanu Benton says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said team needs ‘goons’ out there

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton spoke to the media shortly after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He noted that head coach Mike Tomlin told him they picked him because they wanted “some goons” out there.

When Tomlin was asked about this, he begrudgingly did own the comment but jokes that Benton needs to “keep our private conversations private.”

Pittsburgh brought in Benton to be that bully in the middle of the defensive line. Give this group some power and physicality in the middle of the defensive line. Pittsburgh has focused on adding this mentality at defensive tackle in free agency as well when they signed Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko. Benton had his best college season in 2022 with 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Mike Tomlin confirms he did tell new DT Keeanu Benton that he wanted "some goons" out there. Then he laughs and says that Benton needs a little media training to "keep our private conversations private." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 29, 2023

