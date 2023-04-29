Keeanu Benton: 5 things to know about Pittsburgh's second-round draft pick

Former Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton

The last mock draft from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah predicted Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton as the Bengals' first-round pick.

Benton instead fell to a Bengals' AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Friday's second round with the 49th overall pick.

What to know about Benton:

In high school, Benton was a star football player and wrestler.

At Janesville Craig High School in Wisconsin, Benton earned all-state honors in football and qualified twice for the Wisconsin state wrestling meet, finishing as Division 1 runner-up at 285 pounds as a junior with a 48-2 record.

Among the most famous alumni of Janesville Craig is Paul Ryan, a Miami University graduate who served as the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 and was Mitt Romney's vice presidential nominee in the 2012 election that the pair lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Benton came on strong at the end of his senior season at Wisconsin.

Of his 10 tackles for loss in 12 regular-season games last season, seven of them came in the Badgers' final four games (against Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota). And 2.5 of his 4.5 sacks last season came in those four games.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected Benton as a second-rounder.

"Benton is a powerful interior defensive lineman with size and persistence," Zierlein wrote in Benton's draft prospect profile. "He lacks a wide base and sturdy anchor, so he’ll need to improve his pad level to prevent double teams from moving him around too easily. He's solid and has flashed starting potential, but he needs to become a more consistently impactful force in the middle to make noise as an NFL starter."

