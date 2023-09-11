Kedon Slovis has bounce-back game for BYU before Arkansas test next week

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis is trying to start fresh. The former USC Trojan and Pittsburgh Panther bounced back in a big way after Week 1’s mediocre outing against Sam Houston. Slovis threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Slovis completed 22 of 32 passes with one interception. The 348 passing yards was the ninth-most in his 40 career starts. His passer rating of 195.1 was the sixth-best of his career.

This is the kind of performance Kedon was capable of early in his college career, when he replaced J.T. Daniels at USC. When he signed with the Cougars last December, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick believed he could help Slovis return to his productive form. Slovis and BYU are now 2-0. They will get their first huge test on the road versus Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday. It will be a measuring stick for Slovis in his evolution as a quarterback.

Kedon Slovis, my goodness what a throw And what else can you say about Isaac Rex? pic.twitter.com/Je3AukLctP — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 9, 2023

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire