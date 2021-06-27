Ke'Bryan Hayes' fantastic play
Ke'Bryan Hayes makes a sensational throw across the diamond to nab Yadier Molina at first in the 2nd inning
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
The Trail Blazers' decision to hire Chauncey Billups as coach was met with backlash.
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
Gabby Thomas won the 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials with a world-best time of 21.61 seconds, while Allyson Felix did not qualify.
“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”
"Like I said, that's really the only teammate that really push me. Like big bro type push."
David DeCastro understands the NFL is just a business.
It's been a running gag on the PGA Tour that Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a yearly side bet on hole-outs from 50 yards or more.
Pearl Gonzalez made her bareknuckle debut at BKFC 18 against Charisa Sigala on Saturday evening.
The anthem is played once per day at the U.S. Olympic trials. They happened to play it with Berry on the podium.
World champion Noah Lyles cruised into the 200m semi-finals at the US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene on Friday but was upstaged by 17-year-old prodigy Erriyon Knighton during opening heats.
One of the most surprising stories of the first slow week of the NFL offseason came courtesy of the 2021 opt-out rules. The agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association gives Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ability to sit out all of the coming season, with zero financial obligations to the team for [more]
One of boxing's rising stars has another belt.
Brad Keselowski is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske.
Ovince Saint Preux plans to file an appeal of his TKO loss to Tanner Boser.
A spectator with a sign posing for a camera clipped a Tour de France bicyclist, causing a crash and massive pile-up in Stage 1 on Saturday.