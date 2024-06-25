Kebble departs Glasgow for Oyonnax

Scotland prop Oli Kebble will join French side Oyonnax this summer after departing Glasgow Warriors as a URC champion.

The South Africa-born 32-year-old made 104 appearances for the Scotstoun side in his seven-year spell.

After qualifying on residency, he made his Scotland debut in 2012 and played both loosehead and tighthead prop for his adopted homeland.

His last call-up came in the 2022 Six Nations when he came off the bench against France at Murrayfield.

Kebble joins Oyonnax on a two-year deal, with Les Oyomen having just been relegated from the Top 14 to the Pro D2 division.

He was an unused sub in both Limerick and Pretoria in Glasgow's final two games of the season, winning away at Munster and then the Bulls as they sealed the URC crown.

His final playing appearance came against his former side Stormers in the quarter-final at Scotstoun.