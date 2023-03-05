Keaton Mitchell runs official 4.37-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell runs an official 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell runs an official 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
The Bears control the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Ian Rapoport says interest in that pick is 'significant' after the NFL Combine.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Bo Nickal's promotional debut Saturday at UFC 285 was swift, but his victory will be formally appealed by opponent Jamie Pickett's team.
The Nittany Lions won their first team conference title since 2019
Anthony Davis has 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting to help the Lakers end Golden State's five-game winning streak in Stephen Curry's return to play.
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Real-time updates as the NASCAR Cup Series descends on Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out.
Daniel Jones. Lamar Jackson. Josh Jacobs. Evan Engram. Those players and others are staring at the franchise tag, if they don’t get long-term deals done by Tuesday’s deadline for applying it. At this point, each player should force the application of the tag. There’s no reason not to. Unless the team is offering a premium [more]
Could Mason Rudolph be the veteran backup the 49ers are searching for?