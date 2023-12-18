Keaton Mitchell ruled out with knee injury

The Ravens are pulling away from the Jaguars in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest but Baltimore has a pair of injury concerns.

Earlier in the drive, talented rookie running back Keaton Mitchell went down with a knee injury after taking a carry for a 13-yard gain. He was quickly ruled out.

Mitchell had rushed for 73 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 15 yards. He entered Week 15 with 323 yards rushing, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley also had to exit the contest after a Gus Edwards run on first-and-10 from Jacksonville’s 25. Stanley is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

Justin Tucker hit a 26-yard field goal with 8:00 left in the contest to make the score 20-7.

