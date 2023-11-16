How Keaton Mitchell can be a difference maker in the Ravens offense | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Advertisement
Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don look ahead to Thursday night’s AFC North showdown between the Ravens and Bengals and explain why the rookie running back is emerging in the Baltimore offense . Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.