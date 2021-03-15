Keatley: My top free agent target for the Browns
Who do I most want to see the Cleveland Browns sign in free agency this offseason?
Alvin “Bud” Dupree, EDGE
Former team: Pittsburgh
Dupree is the ideal complement to Myles Garrett at EDGE on the other side. It’s a position the Browns have to address. I understand he is coming off a torn ACL, but at 28 years old and with his elite mixture of length and athleticism, I expect him to come back with no issues.
Dupree had a slow start to his career in Pittsburgh but has shown that he is an elite pass rusher since.
He’s got 19.5 sacks in his last 27 games and his speed and power make him a fit in any scheme the Browns might want to run.
Bud Dupree is progressing well! Says he will be ready for training camp. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/kYV7l89Ygy
— BlitzburghVideos ✨ (@BlitzVideos) March 12, 2021