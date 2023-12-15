Keaten, Destin Wade joining Deion Sanders, Colorado football as Kentucky transfers

Destin and Keaten Wade have found a new home as the former Summit High School football standouts will transfer to Colorado, according to their Instagram accounts.

The twin brothers join Deion Sanders' Buffaloes program that finished 4-8 in Sanders' first year in Boulder.

Destin and Keaten Wade spent the past two seasons at Kentucky. The Wildcats finished the regular season 7-5 and will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

While Keaten Wade played all 12 games at linebacker this season, finishing with 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, Destin didn't see the field.

Kentucky linebacker Keaten Wade (20) heads to the sideline during the third quarter against Iowa of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Destin Wade's only action came in Kentucky's 21-0 Music City Bowl loss to Iowa last year. Destin took over for quarterback Will Levis, who departed Lexington to prepare for the NFL Draft. Destin Wade finished that game 16-of-30 for 98 yards and two interceptions.

The pair led Summit to the TSSAA Class 5A state football championship in 2020. It was the Spartans' second of three straight trips to the state title games.

